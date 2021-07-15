Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) Shares Bought by Cito Capital Group LLC

Cito Capital Group LLC raised its position in Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) by 18.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 94,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,500 shares during the period. Cito Capital Group LLC owned about 0.09% of Gogo worth $908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gogo in the first quarter valued at $4,918,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gogo in the first quarter valued at $547,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gogo in the first quarter valued at $252,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Gogo by 3.9% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 229,320 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after acquiring an additional 8,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in shares of Gogo in the first quarter valued at $1,609,000. 46.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GOGO traded down $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $10.28. 24,567 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,095,488. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -4.93 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.97. Gogo Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.77 and a fifty-two week high of $17.23.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $73.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.85 million. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.04) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Gogo Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Michael P. Bayer sold 6,675 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.45, for a total value of $96,453.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert L. Crandall bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.44 per share, with a total value of $572,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 32.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen increased their target price on Gogo from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gogo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, William Blair upgraded Gogo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.67.

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides inflight broadband connectivity and wireless entertainment services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA).

