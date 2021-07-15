Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Buys 28,698 Shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 390,652 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,698 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Penske Automotive Group were worth $31,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PAG. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,936,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 471.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 376,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,173,000 after purchasing an additional 310,280 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 726,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,152,000 after purchasing an additional 235,248 shares during the last quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $15,589,000. Finally, Aristotle Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 235.5% in the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 245,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,830,000 after purchasing an additional 172,183 shares during the last quarter. 35.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Penske Automotive Group alerts:

In other Penske Automotive Group news, President Robert H. Kurnick, Jr. sold 8,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.73, for a total transaction of $728,762.73. Also, CEO Roger S. Penske sold 20,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.10, for a total value of $1,750,373.30. Insiders have sold a total of 50,679 shares of company stock worth $4,405,744 over the last 90 days. 44.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Penske Automotive Group from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Penske Automotive Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.25.

Shares of PAG stock opened at $78.99 on Thursday. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.89 and a 52-week high of $93.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.40.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 20.79% and a net margin of 3.18%. Penske Automotive Group’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is an increase from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.51%.

About Penske Automotive Group

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

Further Reading: What is a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG).

Receive News & Ratings for Penske Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penske Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.