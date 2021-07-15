Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Buys 47,518 Shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) by 19.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 290,653 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 47,518 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.53% of ManpowerGroup worth $28,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 134,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,109,000 after buying an additional 31,063 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 571.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 133,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,828,000 after buying an additional 113,198 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital lifted its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 14,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,391,000 after buying an additional 894 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 125,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,296,000 after buying an additional 39,023 shares during the period. Finally, Skba Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ManpowerGroup in the 1st quarter valued at $9,341,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ManpowerGroup stock opened at $117.03 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.04 and a 12 month high of $125.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $120.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of 76.99, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 2.13.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.44. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 0.46%. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This is a positive change from ManpowerGroup’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.17. This represents a yield of 2%. ManpowerGroup’s payout ratio is currently 68.66%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist lifted their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on ManpowerGroup from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.11.

In other ManpowerGroup news, CFO John T. Mcginnis sold 10,000 shares of ManpowerGroup stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total transaction of $1,101,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,343 shares in the company, valued at $1,359,704.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About ManpowerGroup

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

