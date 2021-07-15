Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Cuts Stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 55.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 293,816 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 359,408 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Expeditors International of Washington worth $31,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.5% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 17,648 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,901,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 25.9% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 438 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 0.7% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 13,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Fort L.P. boosted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 0.5% during the first quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 18,489 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,359 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $985,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.47% of the company’s stock.

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, VP Christopher J. Mcclincy sold 4,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.43, for a total transaction of $486,296.34. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,115,834.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Richard H. Rostan sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $7,372,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 66,505 shares in the company, valued at $7,542,997.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 286,488 shares of company stock worth $34,765,063 over the last 90 days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna increased their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $123.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Expeditors International of Washington has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.14.

Shares of EXPD stock opened at $128.12 on Thursday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.24 and a 52-week high of $129.26. The company has a market cap of $21.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.28 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.92.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.63. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 33.74% and a net margin of 7.44%. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. Expeditors International of Washington’s quarterly revenue was up 76.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This is an increase from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.52. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.50%.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

