Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Grows Stake in Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) by 11.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,309,195 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 134,875 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in ENI were worth $32,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in E. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in ENI by 5,470.3% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,061 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ENI in the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of ENI in the 1st quarter valued at $139,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of ENI by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,905 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ENI in the 1st quarter valued at $214,000.

ENI stock opened at $23.49 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Eni S.p.A. has a 1-year low of $13.36 and a 1-year high of $26.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.87.

ENI (NYSE:E) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.32). ENI had a negative return on equity of 1.27% and a negative net margin of 9.83%. The firm had revenue of $17.84 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Eni S.p.A. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.5813 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. This represents a yield of 2.4%. This is a boost from ENI’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.28. ENI’s payout ratio is currently -166.67%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ENI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of ENI in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded ENI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded ENI from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised ENI from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.33.

About ENI

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas and LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables; and Corporate and Other activities segments.

