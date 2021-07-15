Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $30.72 Million Position in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,018,737 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,252 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 1.51% of bluebird bio worth $30,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Highlander Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 40.0% in the first quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 171.2% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 969 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 166.8% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,945 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,841 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 44.0% in the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 3,588 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of bluebird bio in the first quarter valued at approximately $115,000. 76.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

bluebird bio stock opened at $27.76 on Thursday. bluebird bio, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.24 and a 52-week high of $68.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.21.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.02) by ($0.05). bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 43.18% and a negative net margin of 257.34%. The firm had revenue of $12.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.71 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that bluebird bio, Inc. will post -12.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BLUE. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a research report on Monday, March 29th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of bluebird bio from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of bluebird bio in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of bluebird bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.75.

About bluebird bio

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include betibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of transfusion-dependent Ã-thalassemia; LentiGlobin for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and elivaldogene autotemcel to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

