Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Invests $30.28 Million in DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 718,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,281,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DOCN. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean during the 1st quarter worth $4,213,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean during the 1st quarter worth $7,373,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean during the 1st quarter worth $13,060,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean during the 1st quarter worth $598,000. Finally, Rokos Capital Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean during the 1st quarter worth $1,245,000. Institutional investors own 28.61% of the company’s stock.

Get DigitalOcean alerts:

DOCN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.30.

NASDAQ:DOCN opened at $50.93 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.60. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.35 and a 52 week high of $58.65.

About DigitalOcean

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc operates a cloud computing platform that offers infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium-sized businesses in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking fields, as well as managed application, container, and database offerings to developers.

Featured Article: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN).

Receive News & Ratings for DigitalOcean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DigitalOcean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.