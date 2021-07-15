Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its position in Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) by 21.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,044,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 281,289 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 1.58% of Kura Oncology worth $29,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Kura Oncology by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 421,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,771,000 after acquiring an additional 61,621 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Kura Oncology by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 125,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,559,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Kura Oncology by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 751,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,536,000 after acquiring an additional 75,088 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kura Oncology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $777,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Kura Oncology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $319,000.

NASDAQ:KURA opened at $18.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 24.29 and a quick ratio of 24.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.60 and a beta of 1.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.25. Kura Oncology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.88 and a twelve month high of $43.00.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.04). Equities research analysts forecast that Kura Oncology, Inc. will post -2.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Kura Oncology in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kura Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kura Oncology has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.10.

Kura Oncology Company Profile

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. The company's lead product candidates are tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable inhibitor of farnesyl transferase that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic indications; and KO-539, a small molecule inhibitor of the menin-Lysine K-specific Methyltransferase 2A protein-protein interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

