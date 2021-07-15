GoldMining (NYSEMKT:GLDG) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

GoldMining (NYSEMKT:GLDG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $1.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.29% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “GoldMining Inc. is a mineral exploration company. It is focused on the acquisition and development of gold assets principally in the Americas. The company’s project resides primarily in Canada, U.S.A., Brazil, Colombia and Peru. GoldMining Inc. is based in VANCOUVER, BC. “

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price target on shares of GoldMining in a report on Tuesday. Roth Capital lifted their price target on GoldMining from $3.20 to $3.30 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

GoldMining stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.36. 411,246 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 322,221. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.35 million and a P/E ratio of -22.67.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG increased its position in GoldMining by 318.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 12,113 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of GoldMining in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Quilter Plc grew its position in shares of GoldMining by 58.8% in the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 31,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 11,790 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of GoldMining by 45.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 68,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 21,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of GoldMining in the first quarter valued at $162,000. 9.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GoldMining

GoldMining Inc, a mineral exploration company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold assets in the Americas. It also operates a diversified portfolio of gold-copper projects in Canada, the United States, Brazil, Colombia, and Peru. The company's principal exploration properties are the Whistler project comprising 304 Alaska State mineral claims covering an area of 17,159 hectares located northwest of Anchorage; Yellowknife project consisting of 34 mining leases and 2 mineral claims with an aggregate area of approximately 12,239 hectares situated to the city of Yellowknife in the Northwest Territories; and Titiribi project, which covers 1 concession with an area of approximately 3,919 hectares located in central Colombia.

