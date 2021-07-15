GP Strategies (NYSE:GPX) Stock Rating Lowered by Barrington Research

GP Strategies (NYSE:GPX) was downgraded by analysts at Barrington Research from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded GP Strategies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GP Strategies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. GP Strategies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.06.

NYSE:GPX traded up $4.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $19.94. The stock had a trading volume of 26,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,186. GP Strategies has a twelve month low of $7.23 and a twelve month high of $18.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.03. The stock has a market cap of $347.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.58.

GP Strategies (NYSE:GPX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $114.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.66 million. GP Strategies had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 2.20%. On average, equities analysts forecast that GP Strategies will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in GP Strategies by 296.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GP Strategies in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GP Strategies in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GP Strategies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of GP Strategies by 75.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,917 shares during the last quarter. 63.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GP Strategies Corporation provides performance improvement and learning solutions worldwide. The company offers workforce transformation services, including organizational performance solutions comprising managed learning services, digital learning strategies and content development, business consulting, and leadership development solutions; and technical performance solutions consisting of technical training and consulting services, enterprise technology adoption, and human capital management implementation services.

