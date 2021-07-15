Graham (NYSE:GHM) PT Set at $13.35 by Colliers Securities

Graham (NYSE:GHM) received a $13.35 price objective from equities research analysts at Colliers Securities in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Graham’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

Shares of GHM stock opened at $13.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $142.71 million, a P/E ratio of 55.63 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.15. Graham has a 52 week low of $11.88 and a 52 week high of $17.44.

Graham (NYSE:GHM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.04). Graham had a return on equity of 2.46% and a net margin of 2.44%. The company had revenue of $25.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Graham by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 720,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,266,000 after buying an additional 2,676 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in Graham by 14.6% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 474,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,761,000 after purchasing an additional 60,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Graham by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 465,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,066,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Graham by 0.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 402,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,725,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Graham during the first quarter worth $4,388,000. 70.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Graham Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies vacuum and heat transfer equipment for the chemical, defense, petrochemical, petroleum refining, power generation/alternative energy, and other industries. It offers heat transfer equipment, including surface condensers, heliflows, water heaters, and various types of heat exchangers, as well as custom-engineered ejectors; vacuum equipment, such as steam jet ejector vacuum systems and liquid ring vacuum pumps; and turbomachinery products for the aerospace, cryogenic, defense, and energy markets.

