Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $102.11 Million Stock Position in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its holdings in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,278,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 142,915 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 3.31% of Federated Hermes worth $102,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 2,870,142.9% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 200,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,804,000 after acquiring an additional 200,910 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 304,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,796,000 after buying an additional 9,927 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Federated Hermes during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 39,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after buying an additional 2,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Federated Hermes during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 78.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FHI stock opened at $33.13 on Thursday. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.34 and a twelve month high of $34.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.80.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). Federated Hermes had a net margin of 23.54% and a return on equity of 29.73%. The company had revenue of $341.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.24 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.44%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FHI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Federated Hermes from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Federated Hermes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective (down from $32.00) on shares of Federated Hermes in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Federated Hermes from $31.50 to $33.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Federated Hermes presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.25.

In other Federated Hermes news, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 5,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total transaction of $194,670.89. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 310,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,111,942.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.73, for a total value of $31,222.32. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 316,445 shares in the company, valued at $10,040,799.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,649 shares of company stock worth $1,412,625. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

About Federated Hermes

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

