Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $71.86 Million Stock Holdings in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 331,548 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,644 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.10% of Baidu worth $71,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BIDU. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Baidu by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Baidu by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 16,073 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,497,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Baidu by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 985 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Baidu by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 375 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of Baidu by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,823 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 51.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Baidu alerts:

BIDU stock opened at $181.34 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $190.44. Baidu, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $114.75 and a fifty-two week high of $354.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $60.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.68, a P/E/G ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.02.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BIDU shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Baidu from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Baidu from $390.00 to $332.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Baidu from $383.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. HSBC reduced their price objective on Baidu from $374.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Baidu presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $296.47.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc provides internet search services primarily in China. Its Baidu Core segment offers products for users, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan short video app; and Quanmin flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

Recommended Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.