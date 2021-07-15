Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 115,656 Shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its position in shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,908,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115,656 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $90,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in DXC Technology by 188.3% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in DXC Technology by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in DXC Technology by 70.7% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in DXC Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of DXC Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $106,000. 82.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other DXC Technology news, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 2,517 shares of DXC Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $39.73 per share, with a total value of $100,000.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

DXC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised DXC Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $28.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on DXC Technology from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised DXC Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $26.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.44.

Shares of NYSE DXC opened at $39.45 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. DXC Technology has a 52 week low of $15.64 and a 52 week high of $41.75. The company has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion, a PE ratio of -63.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.36.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 11.89% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. Research analysts anticipate that DXC Technology will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

