Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 162,704 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 10.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,402,854 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 162,704 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $76,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBA. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 280.1% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 517 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 181.8% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 651 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WBA opened at $46.88 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.36 and a 12-month high of $57.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.44.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.21. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 20.79% and a net margin of 1.66%. The business had revenue of $34.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $0.4675 dividend. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is 39.45%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. TheStreet cut Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Truist reduced their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.83.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

