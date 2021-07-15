Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 2,349,691 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 37.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,915,124 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,349,691 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $61,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 95.8% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,723 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 823.9% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,088 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,862 shares during the last quarter. 80.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:HPE opened at $14.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12-month low of $8.28 and a 12-month high of $16.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.44. The company has a market cap of $18.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.23.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 2.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.56%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Hewlett Packard Enterprise currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.53.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, EVP John F. Schultz sold 269,598 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total transaction of $4,459,150.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 11,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total value of $174,464.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $258,247.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 463,150 shares of company stock valued at $7,570,465 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem, HPE Synergy, and HPE ProLiant; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

