Green Harvest Asset Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Green Harvest Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 11,370 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,151,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LEN. Harbor Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Lennar in the 1st quarter valued at about $278,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Lennar in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,978,000. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its position in shares of Lennar by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 19,848 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $393,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lennar by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,263 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LEN traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $96.82. The company had a trading volume of 12,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,008,467. Lennar Co. has a 1-year low of $66.66 and a 1-year high of $110.61. The stock has a market cap of $30.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 11.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $97.79.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 15th. The construction company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $6.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.21 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.65 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 12.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.99%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Lennar from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Lennar in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Lennar from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Lennar from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $141.00 in a report on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Lennar from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Lennar currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.89.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.14, for a total transaction of $1,001,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 150,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,108,622.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

