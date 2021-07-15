Green Harvest Asset Management LLC Purchases New Position in John Hancock Multifactor Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMT)

Green Harvest Asset Management LLC bought a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMT) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 22,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,814,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Technology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $249,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $366,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Fulcrum Equity Management raised its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Technology ETF by 196.9% in the 1st quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 13,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 9,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Technology ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA JHMT traded down $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $89.79. 418 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,544. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $85.91. John Hancock Multifactor Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $60.54 and a 1-year high of $90.92.

