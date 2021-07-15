Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Green Plains in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a $44.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Green Plains from $29.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Green Plains from $34.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Green Plains in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Green Plains has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

Green Plains stock opened at $30.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.86 and a beta of 1.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.69. Green Plains has a 52-week low of $11.63 and a 52-week high of $35.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $553.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $629.93 million. Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 7.80% and a negative net margin of 5.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Green Plains will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Green Plains news, insider Michelle Mapes sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total value of $61,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,586,665.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Paul E. Kolomaya sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total transaction of $111,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 82,747 shares in the company, valued at $2,633,009.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,800 shares of company stock worth $2,585,500 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its position in shares of Green Plains by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 96,475 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 3,810 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Green Plains by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 107,895 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after buying an additional 28,006 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Green Plains in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,006,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 143.1% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 83,504 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after buying an additional 49,156 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Green Plains by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares in the last quarter.

About Green Plains

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, Food and Ingredients, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil.

