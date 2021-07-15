Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) Trading Up 3.7%

Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE)’s share price shot up 3.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $31.96 and last traded at $31.96. 6,714 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,045,757 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.83.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GPRE. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Green Plains in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Green Plains in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Green Plains in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital cut their target price on shares of Green Plains from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.86 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $553.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $629.93 million. Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 7.80% and a negative net margin of 5.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Green Plains Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Michelle Mapes sold 10,000 shares of Green Plains stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total transaction of $313,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 48,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,506,343.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director James F. Crowley sold 16,000 shares of Green Plains stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.88, for a total value of $510,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,084,143.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 80,800 shares of company stock worth $2,585,500 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Green Plains during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Green Plains in the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Green Plains by 4,114.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,950 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in Green Plains in the 4th quarter valued at about $132,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Green Plains in the 4th quarter valued at about $134,000.

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, Food and Ingredients, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil.

