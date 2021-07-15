Greene County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GCBC) Short Interest Update

Greene County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GCBC) was the target of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,000 shares, a drop of 85.0% from the June 15th total of 80,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Greene County Bancorp by 75.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its holdings in Greene County Bancorp by 53.4% in the 1st quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 1,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Greene County Bancorp by 161.1% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Greene County Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $205,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Greene County Bancorp by 263.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 7,042 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Greene County Bancorp stock traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $29.26. 20 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,248. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.00 million, a P/E ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.85. Greene County Bancorp has a 52 week low of $20.69 and a 52 week high of $32.40.

Greene County Bancorp (NASDAQ:GCBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $15.93 million for the quarter. Greene County Bancorp had a net margin of 31.94% and a return on equity of 15.61%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%.

About Greene County Bancorp

Greene County Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for The Bank of Greene County that provides various financial services. Its deposit products include savings, NOW accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit and non-interest bearing checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

