Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $10.200-$10.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.510. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research firms have commented on GPI. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Group 1 Automotive from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $190.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $185.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $189.60.

NYSE GPI opened at $168.18 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $159.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.01. Group 1 Automotive has a 52-week low of $69.84 and a 52-week high of $176.74.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $5.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $1.14. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 28.78% and a net margin of 3.20%. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Group 1 Automotive will post 22.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. This is an increase from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.31%.

In related news, Director Max P. Watson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.08, for a total value of $765,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,316 shares in the company, valued at $5,100,013.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It operates primarily in the metropolitan areas in 15 states in the United States; 33 towns in the United Kingdom; and 3 states in Brazil.

