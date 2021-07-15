Guggenheim Capital LLC Decreases Position in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)

Guggenheim Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) by 77.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,859 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 34,035 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in NeoGenomics were worth $475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in NeoGenomics by 2.6% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,852,328 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $234,028,000 after purchasing an additional 124,841 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its position in NeoGenomics by 751.8% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 2,723,474 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $131,353,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403,756 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,717,023 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $146,285,000 after buying an additional 36,992 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 13.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,916,897 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $92,451,000 after buying an additional 227,820 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 1.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,569,396 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $75,692,000 after buying an additional 20,346 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NEO opened at $42.92 on Thursday. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.18 and a 52-week high of $61.57. The company has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of -536.50 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 13.60 and a current ratio of 13.91.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $115.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.17 million. NeoGenomics had a positive return on equity of 0.83% and a negative net margin of 2.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on NeoGenomics in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on NeoGenomics in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded NeoGenomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NeoGenomics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.05.

In other NeoGenomics news, insider Robert J. Shovlin sold 130,604 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.31, for a total transaction of $5,134,043.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 249,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,824,119.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider George Cardoza sold 169,230 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.39, for a total value of $6,835,199.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 207,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,396,232.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 320,568 shares of company stock worth $12,828,875 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Clinical Services and Pharma Services. The company offers testing services to hospitals, reference labs, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical firms, and researchers It provides cytogenetics testing services to study normal and abnormal chromosomes and their relationship to diseases; fluorescence in-situ hybridization testing services that focus on detecting and locating the presence or absence of specific DNA sequences and genes on chromosomes; flow cytometry testing services to measure the characteristics of cell populations; and immunohistochemistry and digital imaging testing services to localize cellular proteins in tissue section, as well as to allow clients to visualize scanned slides, and perform quantitative analysis for various stains.

