Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 28,280 Shares of Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI)

Guggenheim Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) by 48.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 30,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,280 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Zynex were worth $460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Zynex by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,089,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,171,000 after acquiring an additional 188,832 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Zynex by 751.8% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,865,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646,468 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Zynex by 1,552.5% during the 4th quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,141,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,141 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zynex by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 430,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,800,000 after purchasing an additional 21,300 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Zynex by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 329,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,433,000 after purchasing an additional 12,012 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZYXI opened at $14.27 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.16. Zynex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.53 and a fifty-two week high of $24.94. The stock has a market cap of $497.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.19 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 6.53, a quick ratio of 5.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Zynex had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 6.10%. The company had revenue of $24.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.63 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zynex, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zynex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.63.

In related news, CFO Daniel J. Moorhead sold 3,000 shares of Zynex stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.16, for a total value of $48,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,405.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel J. Moorhead sold 7,000 shares of Zynex stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.15, for a total value of $113,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,050.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 44.28% of the company’s stock.

About Zynex

Zynex, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices to treat chronic and acute pain; and activate and exercise muscles for rehabilitative purposes with electrical stimulation. It offers NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation (TENS), and neuromuscular electrical stimulation (NMES) device; NeuroMove, an electromyography triggered electrical stimulation device; InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence; and E-Wave, an NMES device.

