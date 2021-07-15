Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 3,227 Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Guggenheim Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) by 24.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,227 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NTR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Nutrien by 8,515.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 471,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,729,000 after acquiring an additional 466,467 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Nutrien by 1,067.8% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,395,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,581,000 after acquiring an additional 4,933,473 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Nutrien during the fourth quarter worth $496,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Nutrien by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 250,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,057,000 after acquiring an additional 15,075 shares during the period. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Nutrien by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 50,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,409,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NTR opened at $61.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.35. Nutrien Ltd. has a 52-week low of $32.18 and a 52-week high of $65.93. The company has a market cap of $35.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $61.36.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.20. Nutrien had a return on equity of 5.62% and a net margin of 2.91%. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nutrien Ltd. will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Nutrien’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

Several analysts have issued reports on NTR shares. Raymond James lowered Nutrien from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Nutrien from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Nutrien from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Nutrien from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.85.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs, services, and solutions. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

