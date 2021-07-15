Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 4,002 Shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Guggenheim Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) by 29.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,528 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 4,002 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 256.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 459,499 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $11,203,000 after buying an additional 330,547 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 80.3% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,028 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $381,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 91.2% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 18,282 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 8,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Louisiana-Pacific in the fourth quarter worth $2,193,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 8,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.34, for a total transaction of $548,080.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,229 shares in the company, valued at $2,372,320.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:LPX opened at $56.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 3.41. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $27.01 and a 52-week high of $76.35. The company has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 1.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $62.42.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The building manufacturing company reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.31. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 63.93% and a net margin of 24.41%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $915.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 12.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is 14.85%.

LPX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Louisiana-Pacific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.13.

Louisiana-Pacific Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products (EWP); and South America.

