Guggenheim Capital LLC Takes Position in Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA)

Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 20,988 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $467,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Kelly Services at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in KELYA. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kelly Services during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Kelly Services during the first quarter valued at $53,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Kelly Services during the first quarter valued at $62,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Kelly Services during the first quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its position in Kelly Services by 9.8% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 11,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. 68.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KELYA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Kelly Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. TheStreet upgraded Kelly Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price objective on Kelly Services from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th.

Shares of KELYA opened at $22.28 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $877.14 million, a PE ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 1.29. Kelly Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.50 and a 52 week high of $26.98.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The business services provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Kelly Services had a return on equity of 4.52% and a net margin of 2.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kelly Services, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director George S. Corona sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total value of $504,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 83,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,109,581.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,197 shares of company stock valued at $534,826. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Kelly Services Profile

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries. The company operates through five segments: Professional & Industrial; Science, Engineering & Technology; Education; Outsourcing & Consulting; and International. The Professional & Industrial segment delivers staffing in the areas of office, professional, light industrial, and contact center specialties.

