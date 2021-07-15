Halma (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Halma (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $42.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 9.03% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Halma PLC is a health and safety sensor technology company. It manufactures products which detect hazards and also protect assets and people at work in public and commercial buildings. Halma PLC is headquartered in Amersham, the United Kingdom. “

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised Halma from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Halma in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Halma in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Halma in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Halma in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Halma has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Shares of HLMAF stock opened at $38.52 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $14.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.03 and a beta of 0.74. Halma has a 52 week low of $28.10 and a 52 week high of $39.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.08.

About Halma

Halma plc provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets. It operates through four segments: Process Safety, Infrastructure Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical. The Process Safety segment offers specialized interlocks that control critical processes safely; instruments that detect flammable and hazardous gases; and explosion protection and corrosion monitoring systems.

