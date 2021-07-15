Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) Given a €177.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €177.00 ($208.24) target price on Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on HNR1. Morgan Stanley set a €205.00 ($241.18) price objective on Hannover Rück and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Nord/LB set a €145.00 ($170.59) price target on Hannover Rück and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays set a €132.30 ($155.65) price target on Hannover Rück and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €175.00 ($205.88) price target on Hannover Rück and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €160.00 ($188.24) price target on Hannover Rück and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €169.57 ($199.50).

Shares of FRA HNR1 opened at €146.15 ($171.94) on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of €144.60. Hannover Rück has a fifty-two week low of €94.75 ($111.47) and a fifty-two week high of €116.37 ($136.91).

Hannover RÃ¼ck SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative and direct business, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

