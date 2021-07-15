Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (TSE:HDI) Announces $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (TSE:HDI) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 13th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 19th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 16th.

HDI stock opened at C$35.61 on Thursday. Hardwoods Distribution has a 1 year low of C$16.02 and a 1 year high of C$38.11. The company has a market capitalization of C$758.07 million and a PE ratio of 17.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.27, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$33.33.

Get Hardwoods Distribution alerts:

Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.69 by C$0.12. The business had revenue of C$368.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$353.50 million. Analysts predict that Hardwoods Distribution will post 3.6599999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HDI has been the topic of several recent research reports. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Hardwoods Distribution to C$57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Hardwoods Distribution from C$45.50 to C$57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Cormark increased their price objective on Hardwoods Distribution from C$47.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. CIBC upped their target price on Hardwoods Distribution from C$44.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Acumen Capital upped their price objective on Hardwoods Distribution from C$37.50 to C$42.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Hardwoods Distribution has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$49.08.

About Hardwoods Distribution

Hardwoods Distribution Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets. It offers a range of decorative surfaces, including architectural grade plywood and veneers, hardwood lumber, laminates, acrylics, and composites for use in commercial and residential applications; specialty plywood and composite panel products for residential and commercial cabinet, countertop, store fixture, and RV and furniture industries; and other products comprising moldings, cabinet hardware, doors, millwork, adhesives, solid surface products, and decorative laminates.

Featured Story: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Hardwoods Distribution Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hardwoods Distribution and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.