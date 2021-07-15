Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) Shares Acquired by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 28,248 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,454 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Harmonic were worth $225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HLIT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Harmonic by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,629,739 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $122,894,000 after acquiring an additional 926,642 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 8.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,596,578 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $130,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313,511 shares during the period. Scopia Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Harmonic by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP now owns 9,692,935 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $71,631,000 after buying an additional 359,003 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Harmonic by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,635,503 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,822,000 after acquiring an additional 143,974 shares during the period. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Harmonic by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 1,241,265 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $9,173,000 after acquiring an additional 88,174 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Harmonic alerts:

Shares of HLIT stock opened at $8.15 on Thursday. Harmonic Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.72 and a 12-month high of $9.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $823.86 million, a P/E ratio of -54.33 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.59.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $111.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.11 million. Harmonic had a negative net margin of 3.26% and a positive return on equity of 0.85%. The company’s revenue was up 42.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Harmonic from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Harmonic in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.50 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.17.

Harmonic Company Profile

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. Its products enable customers to create, prepare, store, playout, and deliver a range of broadcast and streaming video services to consumer devices, including televisions, personal computers, laptops, tablets, and smart phones.

Featured Article: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT).

Receive News & Ratings for Harmonic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmonic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.