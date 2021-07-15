Harvest One Cannabis (CVE:HVT) Shares Up 10.5%

Harvest One Cannabis Inc. (CVE:HVT)’s share price shot up 10.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. 689,770 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 955,293 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$25.28 million and a PE ratio of -0.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.09.

Harvest One Cannabis (CVE:HVT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$2.03 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Harvest One Cannabis Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Harvest One Cannabis Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides lifestyle and wellness products to consumers and patients in regulated markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Medical and Nutraceutical, and Consumer. The Medical and Nutraceutical segment is involved in the processing, manufacturing, and distribution of cannabis-based food supplement products.

