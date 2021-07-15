HAVN Life Sciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:HAVLF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

HAVN Life Sciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:HAVLF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a drop of 80.8% from the June 15th total of 30,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 362,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS HAVLF traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.34. 75,047 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 206,949. HAVN Life Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.31 and a fifty-two week high of $1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.53.

HAVN Life Sciences Company Profile

HAVN Life Sciences Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of psychopharmacological products from plants and fungi. The company was founded in 2020 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

