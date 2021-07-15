Head to Head Analysis: Avalon Advanced Materials (OTCMKTS:AVLNF) and Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA)

Avalon Advanced Materials (OTCMKTS:AVLNF) and Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Avalon Advanced Materials and Nexa Resources’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avalon Advanced Materials $100,000.00 377.65 -$3.99 million N/A N/A Nexa Resources $1.95 billion 0.56 -$559.25 million ($0.89) -9.31

Avalon Advanced Materials has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Nexa Resources.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Avalon Advanced Materials and Nexa Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Avalon Advanced Materials 0 0 0 0 N/A Nexa Resources 0 4 1 0 2.20

Nexa Resources has a consensus price target of $9.80, indicating a potential upside of 18.21%. Given Nexa Resources’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Nexa Resources is more favorable than Avalon Advanced Materials.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Avalon Advanced Materials shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.8% of Nexa Resources shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Avalon Advanced Materials has a beta of 1.02, suggesting that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nexa Resources has a beta of 1.66, suggesting that its stock price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Avalon Advanced Materials and Nexa Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avalon Advanced Materials -60,621.43% -5.03% -4.87% Nexa Resources -0.54% 2.44% 0.80%

Summary

Nexa Resources beats Avalon Advanced Materials on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Avalon Advanced Materials Company Profile

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of specialty metal and mineral properties primarily in Canada. The company focuses on exploring lithium, tantalum, cesium, indium, gallium, germanium, tin, rare earth elements, yttrium, and zirconium. It focuses on the Nechalacho project, which comprises eight contiguous mining leases covering 5,786 hectares located at Thor Lake in the Mackenzie Mining District of the Northwest Territories; and the Separation Rapids Lithium project, which consists of 15 mineral claims and 1 mining claim lease covering an area of approximately 4,414 hectares located in the Paterson Lake Area of the Kenora Mining Division, Ontario, as well as owns royalty interests in 2 exploration projects. The company was formerly known as Avalon Rare Metals Inc. and changed its name to Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. in February 2016. Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Nexa Resources Company Profile

Nexa Resources S.A., through its subsidiaries, engages in the zinc mining and smelting business. It also produces zinc, silver, gold, copper, cement, sulfuric acid, lead, agricultural lime, and copper sulfate deposits. The company owns and operates five underground polymetallic mines, including three located in the Central Andes of Peru; and two located in the state of Minas Gerais in Brazil. It also develops the AripuanÃ£ project located in Mato Grosso, Brazil. The company also exports its products. The company was formerly known as VM Holding S.A. and changed its name to Nexa Resources S.A. in September 2017. The company was founded in 1956 and is based in Luxembourg City, Luxembourg. Nexa Resources S.A. is a subsidiary of Votorantim S.A.

