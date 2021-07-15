Head to Head Contrast: Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) vs. WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC)

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) and WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) are both mid-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

81.0% of WillScot Mobile Mini shares are held by institutional investors. 23.0% of WillScot Mobile Mini shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Agiliti and WillScot Mobile Mini, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Agiliti 0 1 8 0 2.89 WillScot Mobile Mini 0 1 7 0 2.88

Agiliti currently has a consensus target price of $21.69, indicating a potential upside of 1.06%. WillScot Mobile Mini has a consensus target price of $30.75, indicating a potential upside of 9.43%. Given WillScot Mobile Mini’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe WillScot Mobile Mini is more favorable than Agiliti.

Profitability

This table compares Agiliti and WillScot Mobile Mini’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Agiliti N/A N/A N/A WillScot Mobile Mini 5.12% 8.06% 2.74%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Agiliti and WillScot Mobile Mini’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Agiliti N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A WillScot Mobile Mini $1.37 billion 4.66 $74.13 million $0.67 41.94

WillScot Mobile Mini has higher revenue and earnings than Agiliti.

Summary

WillScot Mobile Mini beats Agiliti on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Agiliti Company Profile

Agiliti, Inc. provides healthcare technology management and service solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers onsite managed services, including programs for the management, reprocessing, and logistics of medical equipment at individual facilities and integrated delivery networks to monitor and adjust equipment quantities and availability to address fluctuations in patient census and acuity; and clinical engineering services comprising maintenance, repair, and remediation solutions for various type of medical equipment, including general biomedical and diagnostic imaging equipment through supplemental and outsourced offerings. It also provides equipment solutions, which primarily provide supplemental, peak need, and per-case rental of general biomedical, specialty, and surgical equipment to acute care hospitals and alternate site providers, including premier healthcare institutions and integrated delivery networks. As of December 31, 2020, it owned or managed approximately a million units of medical equipment for approximately 7,000 national, regional, and local acute care hospitals, health system integrated delivery networks, and alternate site providers. Agiliti, Inc. was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

WillScot Mobile Mini Company Profile

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company leases various office space and storage solutions for temporary applications across a customer base in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, natural resources, health care, government, transportation, security, and energy sectors. It operates a fleet of over 350,000 portable offices and storage containers. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

