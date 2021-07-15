Head to Head Review: Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) versus Marlin Business Services (NASDAQ:MRLN)

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) and Marlin Business Services (NASDAQ:MRLN) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Glacier Bancorp and Marlin Business Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Glacier Bancorp 36.81% 13.41% 1.66% Marlin Business Services 20.04% 10.66% 1.89%

This table compares Glacier Bancorp and Marlin Business Services’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Glacier Bancorp $799.93 million 6.35 $266.40 million $2.81 18.93 Marlin Business Services $103.36 million 2.65 $340,000.00 N/A N/A

Glacier Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Marlin Business Services.

Risk & Volatility

Glacier Bancorp has a beta of 1.02, meaning that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Marlin Business Services has a beta of 1.15, meaning that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Glacier Bancorp and Marlin Business Services, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Glacier Bancorp 0 2 0 0 2.00 Marlin Business Services 0 0 0 0 N/A

Glacier Bancorp currently has a consensus target price of $36.00, suggesting a potential downside of 32.31%. Given Glacier Bancorp’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Glacier Bancorp is more favorable than Marlin Business Services.

Dividends

Glacier Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Marlin Business Services pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Glacier Bancorp pays out 45.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Glacier Bancorp has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years and Marlin Business Services has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

72.6% of Glacier Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.9% of Marlin Business Services shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Glacier Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.3% of Marlin Business Services shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Glacier Bancorp beats Marlin Business Services on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Glacier Bancorp

Glacier Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposits, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts. The company also provides construction and permanent loans on residential real estate; consumer land or lot acquisition loans; unimproved land and land development loans; and residential builder guidance lines comprising pre-sold and spec-home construction, and lot acquisition loans. In addition, it offers commercial real estate loans to purchase, construct, and finance commercial real estate properties; consumer loans secured by real estate, automobiles, or other assets; paycheck protection program loans; home equity loans consisting of 1-4 family junior lien mortgages, and first and junior lien lines of credit secured by residential real estate; and agriculture loans. Further, the company provides mortgage origination and loan servicing services. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has 193 locations, including 172 branches and 21 loan or administration offices in 71 counties within 8 states comprising Montana, Idaho, Utah, Washington, Wyoming, Colorado, Arizona, and Nevada. The company was founded in 1955 and is headquartered in Kalispell, Montana.

About Marlin Business Services

Marlin Business Services Corp. provides credit products and services to small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company's products and services include loans and leases for the acquisition of commercial equipment and working capital loans. It offers lease finance to approximately 100 categories of equipment. As of December 31, 2020, the company had a portfolio of approximately 80,000 equipment finance leases and loans. It also offers reinsurance services; and operates a commercial bank that issues certificates of deposit and money market deposit accounts. The company provides its solutions through a network of independent commercial equipment dealers and national account programs, as well as through direct solicitation and relationships with select lease and loan brokers. Marlin Business Services Corp. was founded in 1997 and is based in Mount Laurel, New Jersey.

