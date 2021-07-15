Head-To-Head Survey: Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) & Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD)

Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) and Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Iterum Therapeutics and Relmada Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Iterum Therapeutics N/A N/A -58.49% Relmada Therapeutics N/A -62.94% -58.89%

Iterum Therapeutics has a beta of 1.3, suggesting that its stock price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Relmada Therapeutics has a beta of 0.29, suggesting that its stock price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Iterum Therapeutics and Relmada Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Iterum Therapeutics 1 3 1 0 2.00 Relmada Therapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00

Iterum Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $2.00, suggesting a potential upside of 66.67%. Relmada Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $78.00, suggesting a potential upside of 134.59%. Given Relmada Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Relmada Therapeutics is more favorable than Iterum Therapeutics.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

4.5% of Iterum Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.9% of Relmada Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.0% of Iterum Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.0% of Relmada Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Iterum Therapeutics and Relmada Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Iterum Therapeutics $40,000.00 5,374.17 -$52.01 million ($1.40) -0.86 Relmada Therapeutics N/A N/A -$59.46 million ($3.81) -8.73

Iterum Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Relmada Therapeutics. Relmada Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Iterum Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Iterum Therapeutics beats Relmada Therapeutics on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Iterum Therapeutics Company Profile

Iterum Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing anti-infectives for multi-drug resistant pathogens in Ireland and the United States. It is developing sulopenem, a novel anti-infective compound with oral and IV formulations that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of uncomplicated urinary tract infections, complicated urinary tract infections, and complicated intra-abdominal infections. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Relmada Therapeutics Company Profile

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing drugs to treat central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate, d-Methadone, an oral agent, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of depression, neuropathic pain, and other potential CNS pathological conditions. The company is also developing LevoCap ER, an abuse resistant, sustained release dosage form of the opioid analgesic levorphanol; BuTab, an oral dosage form of the opioid analgesic buprenorphine; and MepiGel, an orphan drug designated topical formulation of the local anesthetic mepivacaine. Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

