Head-To-Head Survey: ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) & AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS)

ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) and AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, earnings, risk and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

ORBCOMM has a beta of 1.57, meaning that its share price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AST SpaceMobile has a beta of 0.07, meaning that its share price is 93% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares ORBCOMM and AST SpaceMobile’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ORBCOMM $248.47 million 3.57 -$33.94 million ($0.28) -39.86 AST SpaceMobile N/A N/A -$51.96 million N/A N/A

ORBCOMM has higher revenue and earnings than AST SpaceMobile.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for ORBCOMM and AST SpaceMobile, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ORBCOMM 1 4 0 0 1.80 AST SpaceMobile 0 0 2 0 3.00

ORBCOMM presently has a consensus price target of $10.90, suggesting a potential downside of 2.33%. AST SpaceMobile has a consensus price target of $32.00, suggesting a potential upside of 171.19%. Given AST SpaceMobile’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe AST SpaceMobile is more favorable than ORBCOMM.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

65.8% of ORBCOMM shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.1% of AST SpaceMobile shares are held by institutional investors. 6.9% of ORBCOMM shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares ORBCOMM and AST SpaceMobile’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ORBCOMM -15.26% -8.68% -3.48% AST SpaceMobile N/A -1,182.72% -24.15%

Summary

ORBCOMM beats AST SpaceMobile on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

ORBCOMM Company Profile

ORBCOMM Inc. provides Internet of Things solutions in the United States, South America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers network connectivity, devices, device management, and web reporting applications that are designed to track, monitor, control, and enhance security for various assets, such as trailers, trucks, rail cars, sea containers, power generators, fluid tanks, marine vessels, diesel or electric powered generators, oil and gas wells, pipeline monitoring equipment, irrigation control systems, and utility meters in transportation and supply chain, heavy equipment, fixed asset monitoring, and maritime industries, as well as for governments. It also provides satellite automatic identification service data services to assist in vessel navigation and to enhance maritime safety for government and commercial customers; and vehicle fleet management, as well as in-cab and fleet vehicle solutions using various network platforms, including its own constellation of low-earth orbit satellites and accompanying ground infrastructure, as well as terrestrial-based cellular communication services through reseller agreements with various cellular wireless providers. In addition, the company offers customer solutions utilizing additional satellite network service options through service agreements with third party mobile satellite providers; and resells service using the two-way Inmarsat plc satellite network to provide higher bandwidth. It markets and sells its products and services directly to original equipment manufacturers, government customers, and end-users, as well as indirectly through market channel partners and affiliates. ORBCOMM Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Rochelle Park, New Jersey.

AST SpaceMobile Company Profile

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. operates space-based cellular broadband network for mobile phones. Its SpaceMobile service provides mobile broadband services for users traveling in and out of areas without terrestrial mobile services on land, at sea, or in flight. The company is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

