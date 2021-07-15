Head to Head Survey: Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) & Heritage Southeast Bancorporation (OTCMKTS:HSBI)

Heritage Southeast Bancorporation (OTCMKTS:HSBI) and Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

2.0% of Heritage Southeast Bancorporation shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.9% of Sterling Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 29.6% of Heritage Southeast Bancorporation shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.0% of Sterling Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Heritage Southeast Bancorporation and Sterling Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Heritage Southeast Bancorporation $73.92 million 2.39 $4.44 million N/A N/A Sterling Bancorp $155.70 million 1.43 -$12.97 million ($0.26) -17.04

Heritage Southeast Bancorporation has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sterling Bancorp.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Heritage Southeast Bancorporation and Sterling Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Heritage Southeast Bancorporation 0 0 0 0 N/A Sterling Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00

Sterling Bancorp has a consensus target price of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 35.44%. Given Sterling Bancorp’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Sterling Bancorp is more favorable than Heritage Southeast Bancorporation.

Risk and Volatility

Heritage Southeast Bancorporation has a beta of 0.99, suggesting that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sterling Bancorp has a beta of 0.78, suggesting that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Heritage Southeast Bancorporation and Sterling Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Heritage Southeast Bancorporation 9.75% N/A N/A Sterling Bancorp -4.51% -2.03% -0.17%

Summary

Heritage Southeast Bancorporation beats Sterling Bancorp on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Heritage Southeast Bancorporation Company Profile

Heritage Southeast Bancorporation, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Southeast Bank that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services primarily in North and South Metro Atlanta, southeastern Georgia, and Northeastern Florida. The company offers checking and savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; personal, home equity, mortgage, term, small business administration, commercial real estate, and construction loans; lines of credit; accounts receivable financing; credit and debit cards; and mobile, online, and telephone banking services, as well as cash management, courier, and remote deposit services. It operates through a network of 22 branches. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Jonesboro, Georgia.

Sterling Bancorp Company Profile

Sterling Bancorp, Inc. is a unitary thrift holding company. Its wholly owned subsidiary, Sterling Bank and Trust, F.S.B., has primary branch operations in San Francisco and Los Angeles, California and New York City, and a loan production office in Seattle, Washington. Sterling offers a broad range of loan products to the residential and commercial markets, as well as retail and business banking services. Sterling also has an operations center and a branch in Southfield, Michigan. Sterling was named as the top performing community bank in the United States with total assets between $1 billion and $10 billion in 2017 by SNL/S&P Global Market Intelligence.

