Health Assurance Acquisition (NASDAQ:HAAC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HAAC) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 11,653 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 190,301 shares.The stock last traded at $9.93 and had previously closed at $9.97.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.06.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Health Assurance Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $131,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Health Assurance Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $13,071,000. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Health Assurance Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $2,664,000. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Health Assurance Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $139,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Health Assurance Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $2,834,000. 37.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to merge, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Healthcare Assurance Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Health Assurance Acquisition Corp.

