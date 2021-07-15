Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $129.84 Million

Equities analysts expect Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) to report sales of $129.84 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Healthcare Realty Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $127.14 million to $132.30 million. Healthcare Realty Trust reported sales of $123.69 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Healthcare Realty Trust will report full-year sales of $526.34 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $510.33 million to $545.86 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $555.05 million, with estimates ranging from $522.47 million to $596.33 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Healthcare Realty Trust.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.25). Healthcare Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.73% and a net margin of 18.19%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Healthcare Realty Trust from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. TheStreet raised Healthcare Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Healthcare Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.88.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HR. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 29,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 6.9% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 81,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,452,000 after buying an additional 5,227 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 11.9% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,673,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,753,000 after buying an additional 177,547 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at about $396,000. 95.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE HR traded up $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $30.74. The stock had a trading volume of 388,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 951,131. Healthcare Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $26.77 and a 52-week high of $34.01. The company has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 18.20 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.76.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.3025 per share. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 73.33%.

Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion.

