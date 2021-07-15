Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $10.460-$10.970 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $11.830. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.93 billion-$1.98 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.02 billion.
HELE has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Helen of Troy from $247.00 to $223.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Oppenheimer reiterated a hold rating on shares of Helen of Troy in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Helen of Troy from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $236.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $237.25.
Shares of NASDAQ HELE opened at $212.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.84. Helen of Troy has a 12 month low of $181.85 and a 12 month high of $265.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $220.23.
In other Helen of Troy news, CEO Julien Mininberg sold 5,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.66, for a total value of $1,211,271.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.
About Helen of Troy
Helen of Troy Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of personal care and household products. It operates through the following segments: Housewares, Healthcare and Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food preparation tools, containers, electronics, baby care, and cleaning products.
