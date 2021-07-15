Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 14,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $734,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Campbell Soup by 1,077.1% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,359,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,453,000 after acquiring an additional 3,074,482 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup in the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,610,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 298.0% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,154,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,594,000 after purchasing an additional 864,162 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,494,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,203,000 after purchasing an additional 563,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Campbell Soup by 119.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,030,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,822,000 after purchasing an additional 561,916 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CPB. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Campbell Soup from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Campbell Soup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Campbell Soup currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.44.

NYSE:CPB opened at $44.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.61 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Campbell Soup has a 52 week low of $43.82 and a 52 week high of $54.08.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.09). Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 33.21% and a net margin of 9.18%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Campbell Soup will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 13th. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.17%.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and market food and beverage products. It operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada. This segment provides Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Pacific Foods broth, soups, and non-dairy beverages; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pasta, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry; Plum baby food and snacks; V8 juices and beverages; V8 juices and beverages; and Campbell's tomato juice.

