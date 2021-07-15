Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Acquires New Stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,755 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $674,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ILMN. Pitcairn Co. raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 1.9% in the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 3,199 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in Illumina by 552.4% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,438 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after buying an additional 2,911 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Illumina by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 48,289 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $18,546,000 after buying an additional 6,321 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp boosted its stake in shares of Illumina by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 4,065 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Illumina by 1,307.6% in the 1st quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 8,868 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $3,406,000 after acquiring an additional 8,238 shares in the last quarter. 89.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Illumina alerts:

Illumina stock opened at $460.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a current ratio of 4.45. The company has a market cap of $67.29 billion, a PE ratio of 101.79 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $432.73. Illumina, Inc. has a twelve month low of $260.42 and a twelve month high of $555.77.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Illumina had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 18.14%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.53, for a total transaction of $1,518,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 148,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,524,541.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.02, for a total transaction of $126,234.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,518 shares in the company, valued at $2,620,366.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,267 shares of company stock worth $6,096,291 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Illumina from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Illumina from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $504.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Illumina from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut shares of Illumina from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $390.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $382.89.

Illumina Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

Featured Article: FTSE 100 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.