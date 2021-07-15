Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Invests $812,000 in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 14,138 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $812,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GM. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 388.9% during the 1st quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 440 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 2,305.3% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 457 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in shares of General Motors during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Motors during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in General Motors in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GM stock opened at $58.00 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.92. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $24.44 and a fifty-two week high of $64.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.32.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $1.28. The firm had revenue of $32.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.15 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total transaction of $384,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,816,453.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Matthew Tsien sold 16,989 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.95, for a total value of $1,086,446.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,293,013.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 215,975 shares of company stock worth $13,595,817 over the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on GM shares. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of General Motors from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of General Motors from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus upped their target price on shares of General Motors from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of General Motors in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.50.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

