Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Purchases New Position in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 43,023 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $645,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of KAR Auction Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,747,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in KAR Auction Services in the fourth quarter worth $33,209,000. Boston Partners raised its holdings in KAR Auction Services by 66.6% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,346,591 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $65,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737,379 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in KAR Auction Services by 97.1% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,253,248 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $48,799,000 after buying an additional 1,602,633 shares during the period. Finally, Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 101.8% during the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 2,563,647 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $38,455,000 after buying an additional 1,293,347 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:KAR opened at $16.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.74. KAR Auction Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.41 and a 52 week high of $20.85.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.34. KAR Auction Services had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 2.29%. The business had revenue of $581.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.55 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that KAR Auction Services, Inc. will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on KAR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KAR Auction Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of KAR Auction Services from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded KAR Auction Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.13.

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used vehicle auctions and related vehicle remarketing services for the automotive industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, ADESA Auctions and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

