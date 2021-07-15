Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 208,250 Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 208,250 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $825,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Nokia by 38.8% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 30,264,090 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,846,000 after buying an additional 8,462,537 shares during the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Nokia during the first quarter worth approximately $38,870,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Nokia by 22.7% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 8,434,968 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,402,000 after buying an additional 1,560,797 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Nokia by 8.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,304,508 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,886,000 after buying an additional 615,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Nokia by 83.1% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 7,273,128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,801,000 after buying an additional 3,301,750 shares during the last quarter. 6.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NOK shares. BNP Paribas raised Nokia from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.70 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. SEB Equity Research raised Nokia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Nokia from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $4.30 to $7.80 in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Nokia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Nokia from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.70 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Nokia presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.16.

NYSE NOK opened at $5.84 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Nokia Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.21 and a fifty-two week high of $9.79. The company has a market capitalization of $32.80 billion, a PE ratio of 15.47, a PEG ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 0.79.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. Nokia had a positive return on equity of 12.88% and a negative net margin of 9.55%. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.87 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nokia Co. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

About Nokia

Nokia Corporation provides mobile and fixed network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It focuses on mobile radio including macro radio, small cells, and cloud native radio solutions for communications service providers and enterprises; and provides network planning and optimization, network implementation, and systems integration, as well as company-wide managed services.

