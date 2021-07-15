Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 34,218 TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 34,218 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $697,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in TFS Financial by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,497 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of TFS Financial by 22.6% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,077 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of TFS Financial by 53.6% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,258 shares of the bank’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,185 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in TFS Financial during the fourth quarter worth $186,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in TFS Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. 9.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director William C. Mulligan sold 2,000 shares of TFS Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.06, for a total value of $42,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,700 shares in the company, valued at $1,025,622. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TFS Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:TFSL opened at $19.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.22 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.43. TFS Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $13.61 and a 1-year high of $22.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.01.

TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. TFS Financial had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 18.23%. The firm had revenue of $74.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TFS Financial Co. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 7th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.63%. TFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 373.33%.

About TFS Financial

TFS Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides retail consumer banking services in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, money market, checking, individual retirement, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides residential real estate mortgage loans, residential construction loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as purchase mortgages and first mortgage refinance loans.

