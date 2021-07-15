Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Takes $763,000 Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 28,079 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $763,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the first quarter worth $3,205,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the first quarter worth $223,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Schlumberger by 6.3% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,731,560 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $183,031,000 after buying an additional 398,788 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Schlumberger by 12.1% during the first quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,133 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in Schlumberger during the first quarter worth $262,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Hinda Gharbi sold 30,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total value of $903,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 129,262 shares in the company, valued at $3,890,786.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLB opened at $29.55 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.32 billion, a PE ratio of -14.41 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Schlumberger Limited has a 12 month low of $13.70 and a 12 month high of $36.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.67.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 13.30% and a positive return on equity of 7.20%. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.53%.

Several equities analysts have commented on SLB shares. Stephens raised shares of Schlumberger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. raised their price target on Schlumberger from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised Schlumberger from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Schlumberger from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.61.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

