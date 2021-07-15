Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) Director Bruce Benedict Watson Sells 7,388 Shares

Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) Director Bruce Benedict Watson sold 7,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $347,236.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of MLHR stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $44.67. 6,649 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 824,522. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Herman Miller, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.77 and a 52 week high of $51.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 1.33.

Get Herman Miller alerts:

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, June 27th. The business services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.17. Herman Miller had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 24.38%. The business had revenue of $621.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $603.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, May 29th will be paid a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Herman Miller’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.52%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Herman Miller during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in Herman Miller during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Herman Miller during the first quarter worth about $122,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Herman Miller by 8,534.3% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,987 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in Herman Miller during the first quarter worth about $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MLHR shares. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Herman Miller in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Herman Miller in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Herman Miller from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.

About Herman Miller

Herman Miller, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of office furniture systems, seating products, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, home furnishings, and related services worldwide. The company offers seating products under the Embody, Aeron, Mirra2, Setu, Sayl, Verus, Cosm, Lino, Verus, Celle, Equa, Taper, and Ergon names; and modular systems under the Canvas Office Landscape, Locale, Public Office Landscape, Layout Studio, Action Office, Ethospace, Arras, Prospect, Overlay, and Resolve names.

See Also: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Herman Miller Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herman Miller and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.